|
Premium
Build secure, feature-rich business applications from basic data sources.
|
Pro
Grow with multiple data sources, automation, and enhanced security.
|
Business
Secure, advanced performance and integrations for mission-critical enterprise apps.
|Monthly price
|$5 /active user/mo
|$10 /active user/mo
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Secure app sign-in via Google, Microsoft, Dropbox, Box, and Smartsheet
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Photos, signatures, and GPS capture
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Forms, checklists, and quick edits
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Calendar, maps, galleries, and tables
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Interactive dashboards and charts
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Email, SMS, and push notifications
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Custom branding and format rules
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Localization and custom user settings
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Background data syncing and offline mode
|✔
|✔
|✔
|PII data management
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Google Sheets, Forms, Calendar
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Excel Spreadsheet on Office365, Dropbox, Box
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Socrata, AirTable, Smartsheet
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|AppSheet Community
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Help articles and documentation
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Email support
|✔
|✔
|Live chat and priority support
|✔
|Dedicated account management
|✔
|✔
|✔
|High-precision address geocoding
|✔
|✔
|Barcode, QR code, and NFC scanning
|✔
|✔
|App smart assistant
|✔
|✔
|Scheduled reports
|✔
|✔
|Caching optimizations
|✔
|✔
|White label apps
|✔
|✔
|Change data and webhook workflows
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Security filters and private tables
|✔
|✔
|Dynamic table update modes
|✔
|✔
|Secured media files
|✔
|✔
|On-device encryption
|✔
|✔
|Secure user roles
|✔
|✔
|Audit history
|24 hours
|Two years
|App version history
|24 hours
|Two years
|Basic usage analytics
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Preferential resource allocation
|✔
|Server geolocation
|✔
|Active database filtering
|✔
|Data partitioning
|✔
|✔
|App lifecycle management
|✔
|Account-level policies
|✔
|Stable version control
|✔
|Security access log
|✔
|Error alerting
|✔
|+
|Shared data sources
|✔
|Shared authorization sources
|✔
|Shared integrations
|✔
|Integrated billing
|✔
|+
|SQL databases
|✔
|On-premise databases
|✔
|Salesforce
|✔
|Company domain authorization
|✔
|Active directory, Google domains, AWS Cognito, OpenID
|✔
|MailChimp and Twilio custom messaging
|✔
|Content stores
|✔
|Rest API
|✔
|+
|Standards compliance
|✔
|Enterprise-wide policies
|✔
|Management reports
|✔
|+
|Property scoring
|✔
|Outcome prediction
|✔
|Sentiment analysis
|✔
|Data anomaly detection
|✔
|Workflow approval automation
|✔
|Data clustering and outlier filtering
|✔
|Optical character recognition
|✔
|+
|Audit analytics
|✔
|Usage analytics
|✔
Publicly accessible applications that don't contain sensitive data and don't require user sign-in can be created with an AppSheet Publisher Pro subscription. These apps include the feature sets of the Pro Plan, but do not include user sign-in options or the use of security filters. Publisher Pro apps can be used by an unlimited number of users for $50/mo/app. Learn more
AppSheet only invoices per licensed users. If app usage exceeds expectations, we'll give you notice before increasing charges.
AppSheet Business Subscriptions deliver everything you need to build, publish, and manage mobile apps at scale. We've designed these plans with scale in mind, whether you are creating apps for large numbers of users, require enhanced security or centralized management, or want to control of teams of app creators. Learn more
Use the complete set of AppSheet features for free while building one or many app prototypes. Invite up to 10 users for free to use your apps and share feedback.
An active user is any user who runs an app at least once a month. AppSheet counts the number of active users to determine how many user licenses are required for a monthly subscription.
Visit the Billing settings in the 'My Account' section of the platform. Choose the plan level based on the features your apps require. You can also update the number of app user licenses and your credit card details.
Yes, you can change your plan or number of licenses at any time. You can even revert back to prototyping for free and we'll prorate your billing.
An overview of all your app usage is available in the 'My Account' section of the platform, within the 'App Info' tab. Detailed app usage is also available in the app editor in the Manage section within the Monitor tab of each app.
Business Subscriptions enable a suite of performance and management features for organizations with cross-departmental app creators. Business Subscription pricing is based on your unique requirements. Connect with the AppSheet team to learn more.
Monthly subscriptions are automatically invoiced, and transaction history is available in the Billing tab of 'My Account'.
Yes, we offer discounts for educational and non-profit organizations with verification of tax-exempt status.
As long as you'd like. We encourage you to try out all the features of the platform in the prototype phase for one or multiple apps.
Billing is based on your plan and will either occur monthly or annually.